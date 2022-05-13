Heavy rains lash Meghalaya, landslides in several areas

Heavy rains lashed Meghalaya on Friday, causing landslides in different areas with most rivers flowing above the danger mark, officials said.

The rains, which began on Thursday night, caused landslides in different parts of the state, leading to traffic disruptions, they said.

Work is underway to clear the debris, they added.

The heavy rains, caused by moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, will continue for the next 24 hours, the weather office said.

No casualties have so far been reported. People were advised to stay away from vulnerable areas that are prone to landslides, officials said.

Mawsynram town in East Khasi Hills district recorded 483.2 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Sohra received 104 mm rainfall, while Shillong and Mawkyrwat received 111.5 mm and 184 mm rainfall, respectively.

