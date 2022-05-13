Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 19:13 IST
RCB win toss, ask Punjab to bat
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings in their IPL match here on Friday.

RCB are fielding the playing XI from their previous game, while Punjab have replaced Sandeep Sharma with Harpreet Brar.

Teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (w), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

