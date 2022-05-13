Bairstow, Livingstone power Punjab to 209 for 9 against RCB

Jonny Bairstow (66 off 29 balls) and Liam Livingstone (70 off 42 balls) played belligerent knocks to take Punjab Kings to 209 for 9 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL here on Friday.

While Bairstow smashed four boundaries and seven sixes in his knock to start the Punjab Kings innings on an explosive note, his compatriot Livingstone then hammered five fours and four maximums, at the back end to take the Kings over the 200-run mark.

For RCB, death over specialist Harshal Patel (4/34) and spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (2/15) were the top bowlers. Brief Score: Punjab Kings 209 for 9 in 20 overs (Liam Livingstone 70, Jonny Bairstow 66; Harshal Patel 4/34 ,Wanindu Hasaranga 2/15) vs RCB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)