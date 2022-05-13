Researchers grow plants in nutrient-poor Moon soil for the first time ever

For the first time ever, researchers have successfully grown plants in the Moon soil which was brought to Earth by Apollo astronauts about fifty years ago - a breakthrough discovery that could both enable space exploration and benefit humanity.

Commenting on this breakthrough, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, said, "This research is critical to NASA's long-term human exploration goals as we'll need to use resources found on the Moon and Mars to develop food sources for future astronauts living and operating in deep space."

Scientists at the University of Florida have grown the hardy and well-studied Arabidopsis thaliana in the nutrient-poor lunar soil, called regolith. Native to Eurasia and Africa, the plant is a relative of mustard greens and other cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts and is one of the most studied plants in the world - thanks to its small size and ease of growth.

For the first time ever, scientists have grown plants in lunar soil.This @UF and @NASASpaceSci experiment using Apollo Moon samples could shape the future of sustainable astronaut missions to deep space. Dig into the story: https://t.co/ZtUvowKi8e pic.twitter.com/PWGzev7lmN — NASA (@NASA) May 12, 2022

The team used lunar samples collected on the Apollo 11, 12, and 17 missions, with only a gram of regolith allotted for each plant. In the next step, they added water and then seeds to the samples and then the researchers put the trays into terrarium boxes in a clean room. A nutrient solution was added daily.

This research is part of the Apollo Next Generation Sample Analysis Program (ANGSA) that aims to maximize the science derived from Apollo samples in preparation for future lunar missions anticipated in the 2020s and beyond.

"Here we are, 50 years later, completing experiments that were started back in the Apollo labs. We first asked the question of whether plants can grow in regolith. And second, how might that one day help humans have an extended stay on the Moon," said Robert Ferl, a professor in the Horticultural Sciences Department at the University of Florida, Gainesville, and a communicating author on a paper published on May 12, 2022, in Communications Biology.

The team now hopes to go on to answer the second question, which will pave the way for future astronauts to someday grow more nutrient-rich plants on the Moon and thrive in deep space.

