VP Naidu expresses grief over loss of lives in Delhi fire
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a fire incident in Delhi that left at least 26 dead and scores injured.Pained by the loss of lives in a tragic fire incident in Mundka, New Delhi.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a fire incident in Delhi that left at least 26 dead and scores injured.
''Pained by the loss of lives in a tragic fire incident in Mundka, New Delhi. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu. A massive fire ripped through a three-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi Friday evening, leaving at least 26 dead and 12 injured.
