VP Naidu expresses grief over loss of lives in Delhi fire

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a fire incident in Delhi that left at least 26 dead and scores injured.

''Pained by the loss of lives in a tragic fire incident in Mundka, New Delhi. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu. A massive fire ripped through a three-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi Friday evening, leaving at least 26 dead and 12 injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)