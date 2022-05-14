Mercury soars to 47.8 deg C in UP's Banda

A heatwave seared Uttar Pradesh on Friday with the maximum temperature soaring to 47.8 degrees Celsius in Banda district, the highest in the state. In nearby Jhansi district, the mercury crossed 47.6 degrees Celsius during the day, breaking a decade old record of maximum temperature in May, according to the MeT department data. Kanpur recorded 46.7 degrees Celsius, Prayagraj 46.6 degrees Celsius, Hamirpur 46.2 degrees Celsius, Orai 46 degrees Celsius and Agra 45.5 degrees Celsius, it said. The maximum temperature in state capital was recorded at 42 degrees Celsius. The MeT department has issued warning of heatwave conditions at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh in the next 48 hours. The weather in the state is most likely to stay dry on Saturday, according to the MeT department's forecast. PTI CDN TDS TDS

