Mundka fire: NDMC seeks building plan approval, fire NOC details from zonal authorities in 48 hrs

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Saturday sought a detailed report from Narela Zone authorities, including the type of area and tentative year of construction, of the building in Mundka where a massive fire broke out claiming the lives of at least 27 people, officials said.

Frantic relatives were still searching for their loved ones as police said 29 people were unaccounted for.

NDMC Commissioner Sanjay Goel has asked the local civic authorities to treat the issue with ''top priority''.

The details have to be submitted within 48 hours, the communication said, adding that it is learnt that the fire broke out reportedly due to short circuit.

NDMC has asked them to furnish details about the type of area -- whether it was in the category of residential, agricultural or Lal Dora -- where the building is located.

It has sought the tentative year of construction of the building and its height; and whether the structure was old or new and if any construction was ongoing, says the communication. It has asked if the building plan was sanctioned or not, and if not, the reason thereof. Also, the purpose for which the building was being used, and whether it was permissible or not and whether any NOC from the fire department was obtained by the occupier or not.

Details related to factory licence, trade licence, conversion charges, property tax or other municipal dues paid or not, too have been sought.

Also, if any show cause notice or other penal action have been taken in the past for any violation related to the building, the NDMC has sought.

And, if there is any kind of lapse on the part of any municipal official of NDMC and the recommended action for it, the communication said.

The fire started from the first floor of the building that houses the office of a CCTV camera and router manufacturing and assembling company on Friday.

The Mundka building had a single entry and exit point, which could explain the reason for the high number of casualties, a senior fire department officer said earlier in the day on Saturday.

The building also did not have a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department, the officer added.

According to the fire department, the death toll could rise up to 30 as charred remains were found in the building during cooling operations on Saturday morning. Twelve injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

