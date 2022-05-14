Jharkhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha enter semifinals of Senior National Women's hockey
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 14-05-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 18:50 IST
India
- India
Jharkhand defeated Maharashtra 5-4 in a shootout after both teams failed to score in the regulation time to qualify for the semifinals of the 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship here on Friday.
Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha also made it to the last four after winning their respective quarterfinal matches.
While Haryana beat Uttar Pradesh 3-2 in the shootout, Karnataka saw off Punjab 5-4 in the shootout after ending 1-1 in regulation time.
Odisha notched up a 2-0 win over Madhya Pradesh.
