Bowbazar people wary of undamaged buildings’ fate as cracks in others ‘widen’

Cracks developed at the buildings in Kolkata’s Bowbazar area allegedly due to the works of Metro Rail “have widened”, raising fear among people in the neighbourhood about the fate of their own undamaged houses. Cracks appeared in at least 12 houses on Durga Pituri Lane in the congested Bowbazar area of central Kolkata on May 11 when tunnelling was going on to extend the underground Metro Rail network, leading to gradual evacuation of over 230 people.

''The cracks in the buildings have widened since Friday. I cannot say how long those buildings will continue to stand,” Biswaroop Dey, local councillor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), said.

The people whose houses have not been damaged are now scared. They fear that their buildings may also develop major structural defects and eventually collapse, Dey told PTI on Saturday.

Mridula Sil, a senior citizen who lives right next to a house that has developed cracks, is spending sleepless nights with her family members.

''If the adjoining building collapses, I do not know what will happen to our house. We are quite scared and do not know what to do,'' the senior citizen said. Sexagenarian Subrata Bagchi, a resident of an old three-storied building on the other end of Durga Pituri Lane, said the government should look into the matter immediately.

''No idea how long those (damaged) buildings will exist. We do not know how much damage has been caused to our houses. We are worried,” Bagchi said. Most of the buildings in that area are over a century old.

Dey, the Trinamool Congress councillor, said that he has spoken to the local residents and assured them of all forms of help.

Officials of the Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation (KMRC) which is executing agency for the East-West Metro project, visited the area to take stock of the situation.

''We will set up a temporary office here (Bowbazar) on Monday. We will listen to the grievances of the residents and try to address them,'' a KMRC official said. A team of BJP councillors led by Sajal Ghosh met senior officials of the KMRC and urged them to expedite the rehabilitation of affected residents of Durga Pituri Lane.

Kolkata Mayor and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim, during a visit to Bowbazar on Thursday, claimed that the cracks on the houses were likely to have occurred owing to continuing soil settlement in the area triggered by an accident over two and half years ago during tunnelling work by the KMRC.

In August 2019, a tunnel boring machine (TBM) hit an aquifer in Bowbazar area leading to severe ground subsidence and collapse of several buildings. A number of people had been evacuated at that time too.

Soil settlement can occur after two to three years, Hakim had said.

Besides, water had entered the Howrah-bound under-construction tunnel of the East-West Metro corridor from water pockets created following heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Asani. This resulted in the washing away of soil and sand, causing structural damage to the buildings, a senior KMC engineer had said.

Tunnels of the long-awaited corridor, which will connect Salt Lake Sector-V in the East and Howrah Maidan in the West, pass under Bowbazar. The 16.6 km long East-West Metro corridor is partially operational between Sector V station and Phoolbagan.

Out of that length, underground corridor constitutes 10.8 km between Howrah and Phoolbagan with the tunnel passing below the Hooghly river, while the rest is elevated corridor, according to a KMRC official.

