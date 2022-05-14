Left Menu

Squall hits parts of southern districts of Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-05-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 19:48 IST
Gusty wind accompanied by light rains lashed parts of south Bengal on Saturday evening after sweltering heat conditions prevailed throughout the day.

A squall accompanied by lightning hit some parts of South 24 Parganas, Purulia, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Purulia and Bankura district on Saturday evening, a MeT office spokesman said.

The wind speed was between 30-50 km per hour, and there were light to moderate showers after the squall, the spokesman said.

On Friday night, a nor'wester had swept Kolkata and its neighbouring areas with wind speed reaching 60 km/hour.

The MeT office recorded 012.1 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, but there was no report of any casualty, though trees were uprooted in some places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

