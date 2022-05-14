Squall hits parts of southern districts of Bengal
Gusty wind accompanied by light rains lashed parts of south Bengal on Saturday evening after sweltering heat conditions prevailed throughout the day.
A squall accompanied by lightning hit some parts of South 24 Parganas, Purulia, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Purulia and Bankura district on Saturday evening, a MeT office spokesman said.
The wind speed was between 30-50 km per hour, and there were light to moderate showers after the squall, the spokesman said.
On Friday night, a nor'wester had swept Kolkata and its neighbouring areas with wind speed reaching 60 km/hour.
The MeT office recorded 012.1 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, but there was no report of any casualty, though trees were uprooted in some places.
