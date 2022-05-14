Left Menu

Over 100 trapped civilians rescued by Army in J&K’s Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-05-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 19:59 IST
Over 100 trapped civilians rescued by Army in J&K’s Kishtwar
The Army on Saturday said over 100 civilians trapped in a remote village due to the washing away of a footbridge were rescued while work is in progress to construct a new bridge to enable regular movement across the river.

The wooden bridge over a river at Chisoti village in Machail area was washed away due to a sudden increase in the flow of water on Thursday evening, leaving over 100 people trapped on the other side, a defence spokesman said in a statement here.

He said the Army responded swiftly when approached by the civil administration.

''Necessary items and support was provided for preparation of the bridge at night. Early in the morning, the commanding officer along with his team reached Chisoti and assessed the situation along with engineers from civil administration,” the spokesperson said.

After carrying out inspection of the area, the Army built an adhoc bridge using fallen trees and wooden planks and anchored it using ropes, the spokesperson said.

“Work on the construction of a permanent bridge is in progress at full pace to enable regular movement across the river,” the spokesperson said.

