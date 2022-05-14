Left Menu

Jammu records season's hottest day as mercury hits 43.5 deg C

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-05-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 20:37 IST
Jammu recorded its hottest day of the season so far with the mercury touching 43.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday as the heatwave intensified engulfing most parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The maximum temperature in Jammu city was 6.6 degrees above season's average, forcing people to stay indoors especially in the afternoon.

Jammu recorded a minimum temperature of 23.3 degrees Celsius which is almost near normal during this part of the season, an official of the Meteorological department said.

He said Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, was the second hottest recorded place in the region with a high of 40.4 degrees Celsius and a low of 23.9 degrees Celsius.

The mercury is also on the rise over the past couple of days in Kashmir where Srinagar recorded a maximum of 31.3 degrees Celsius, which is 7.4 notches above normal, the official said, indicating a heatwave in different parts of the valley.

He said Srinagar recorded a minimum of 14.2 degrees Celsius – 3.6 degrees Celsius above season's average, he said.

The weatherman has predicted relief from the heatwave from Monday evening owing to inclement weather.

''There is a possibility of continuation of the dry and clear weather till May 16. Widespread moderate rain or thunderstorm with hail storm at some places and snow over higher reaches is most likely during May 16 (evening) till May 18,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

