Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju reviews judicial infrastructure in J-K

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday chaired a meeting to review the development of judicial infrastructure in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

During the meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar, Rijiju was briefed about the status of the judiciary infrastructure under the purview of the High Court of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh, a spokesperson said.

He was apprised about the budgetary allocation, utilisation of funds for the development of infrastructure in court complexes during the previous years, and future and major projects under execution.

The joint secretary in the Ministry of Law and Justice apprised the meeting about the status of works done under the centrally sponsored schemes.

Rijiju directed the officers concerned to identify all the gaps in the development of infrastructure for the judiciary under the High Court of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh. He said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, special priority was being given to the development of Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh and also the Northeast regions. The minister assured the meeting that sufficient funding will be allocated for removing all the gaps in judicial infrastructure across the Union Territories of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.

Lt Governor Sinha said the administration has to play a key role in overhauling the infrastructure of court complexes and stressed making meticulous plans in collaboration with the representatives from the judiciary for the purpose.

It was decided that public utilities shall be built and existing ones renovated in all courts across the region, the spokesperson said.

Directions were also issued to ensure that all court complexes on rented buildings will be provided with new complexes by the end of this fiscal. There shall be a complete e-filing system in district courts for which adequate funds would be released by the Centre, he said.

At the meeting, it was also decided that the construction work of the Jammu District Court Complex will be started soon.

