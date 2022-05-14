Meghalaya rain toll rises to 3

The death toll in rains in Meghalaya rose to three on Saturday as one more person drowned in a swollen river in East Khasi Hills district, an official said.

''Two persons who went fishing from Mawber village yesterday went missing. One of them was found dead after getting washed ashore downstream. Another one is missing,'' a senior police officer told PTI.

He said the search and rescue operation for the missing person is on.

Heavy rains lashed Meghalaya on Thursday night and Friday as the capital city witnessed one of the highest rainfall caused by moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, officials said.

Two persons died in East Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi district on Friday.

Landslides were reported at various places across the state causing traffic disruptions in many areas and most rivers crossed their danger marks, they said.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences which had also forecasted extremely heavy rainfall in Meghalaya on Saturday also warned people to avoid staying in vulnerable structures and avoid travelling to water-logged areas.

Mawsynram town, perched at the edge of a ridge in the Southern slopes of East Khasi Hills district, recorded 483.2 mm rainfall on Thursday.

Sohra received 104 mm rainfall while Shillong city and Mawkyrwat received 111.5 mm and 184 mm rainfall respectively on Friday.

