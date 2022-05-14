Rain lashes southern districts of Bengal

Gusty wind accompanied by light to moderate rainfall in parts of southern West Bengal on Saturday evening brought relief from the heat that prevailed during the daytime, the Met office said.

Thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty wind with speed of 40-50 kmph lashed parts of Kolkata and its neighbouring Howrah district, besides Purba Medinipur, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Purulia and South 24 Parganas.

The Met office recorded 12.1 mm rain in the last 24 hours but there was no report of any casualty even though trees were uprooted in some places.

Commuters had a harrowing time reaching their destinations and roads wore a deserted look during rain.

Nor'westers had swept Kolkata and its neighbouring areas on Friday night, with wind speed reaching 60 kmph.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)