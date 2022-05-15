Left Menu

Fire at tarpaulin factory in Delhi's Narela, no casualty

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2022 00:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 00:49 IST
A fire broke out at a tarpaulin-manufacturing factory in north Delhi's Narela area on Saturday evening, officials said.

According to fire department officials, they received information about the blaze at 9.10 pm, following which 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

As of now, no casualty has been reported, they said, adding the fire has been brought under control.

Fire department officials said the factory used to make tarpaulin using plastic granules.

On Friday, a massive fire broke out in a four-storey building in west Delhi’s Mundka area in which 27 people lost their lives.

