Left Menu

Police: Security incident halts Las Vegas musical festival

PTI | Lasvegas | Updated: 15-05-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 12:12 IST
Police: Security incident halts Las Vegas musical festival
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A "security incident" at a music festival in Las Vegas has halted performances on Saturday, authorities said.

Las Vegas police told KSNV-TV that one person was injured as large groups of people were rushing from the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

KSNV-TV reported that the person's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Festival organizers displayed a message on screens in the venue that said there was a security incident, authorities were investigating, and to remain in place, officials said.

Police told the station that there were no confirmed reports of a shooting at this time.

The Lovers & Friends Festival features several R&B and rap artists in a two-day festival that began Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
2
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022