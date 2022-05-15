Science News Roundup: Royal Society names climate scientist first Brazilian member since 1800s

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 18:32 IST
Carlos Nobre Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Royal Society names climate scientist first Brazilian member since 1800s

The Royal Society scientific academy has elected climate scientist Carlos Nobre, a leading researcher studying the Amazon rainforest, as its first Brazilian member since the country's Emperor Dom Pedro II joined the group in the 1800s. Nobre has studied the Amazon for decades and was an early proponent of the theory that rapid deforestation is pushing the world's largest rainforest toward a tipping point after which the biome could dry out into a savanna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

