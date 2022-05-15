Heatwave grips Jammu as mercury settles near 44 deg C

Heatwave gripped most parts of Jammu region with the mercury moving further up and settling at the season’s high of 43.9 degrees Celsius, officials said on Sunday.

The day temperature in Jammu was seven notches above normal for this time of the season, they said.

The city also marked a rise in the night temperature, which settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius – 3.3 notches above the season's average.

Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, was the second hottest recorded place in Jammu region with a high of 41.5 degrees Celsius and a low of 23.8 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department officials said.

Meanwhile, the summer capital Srinagar recorded a dip in the maximum temperature which settled at 29.8 degrees Celsius against Saturday's 31.3 degrees Celsius. The day temperature in the city was 5.9 degrees above normal.

The night temperature was also three degrees above normal in Srinagar, which recorded a low of 13.6 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The weather office has predicted relief from the heatwave from Monday evening owing to inclement weather.

''There is a possibility of continuation of a dry and clear weather till May 16. Widespread moderate rain or thunderstorm with hailstorm at some places and snow over higher reaches is most likely during May 16 (evening) till May 18,'' an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)