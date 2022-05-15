BoM signs MoU with Ministry of Science and Technology

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Science and Technology for opening a Central Nodal Agency (CNA) account for implementing a central sector scheme under the ministry.

As per the memorandum of understanding (MoU), BoM will open a CNA account as well as subsidiary accounts of the implementing agency through which the funds will reach the end beneficiaries and vendors under the central sector scheme, the bank said in a statement on Sunday.

The bank will help facilitate fund flow to beneficiaries under the 'Science and Technology Institutional and Human Capacity Building' scheme, it said.

