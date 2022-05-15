Left Menu

Union minister calls on Sikkim CM

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 15-05-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 20:40 IST
Union minister calls on Sikkim CM
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey on Sunday called on Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang at his official residence here, a release said.

In the courtesy call, Pandey was accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Seema Dwivedi and Secretary for Ministry of Heavy Industries, Arun Goel.

Pandey expressed happiness about the successful implementation of the Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana, a scheme facilitating housing for the poor, and lauded the development initiatives of the Tamang government.

Tamang said he had approached Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the allotment of 5 acres of land in Ayodhya for constructing a guest house for pilgrims from the Himalayan state. He said the Sikkim government is also looking forward to the construction of another guest house in Varanasi.

Pandey assured Tamang that he will apprise the matter to Adityanath for necessary patronage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

