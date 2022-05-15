Union minister calls on Sikkim CM

Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey on Sunday called on Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang at his official residence here, a release said.

In the courtesy call, Pandey was accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Seema Dwivedi and Secretary for Ministry of Heavy Industries, Arun Goel.

Pandey expressed happiness about the successful implementation of the Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana, a scheme facilitating housing for the poor, and lauded the development initiatives of the Tamang government.

Tamang said he had approached Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the allotment of 5 acres of land in Ayodhya for constructing a guest house for pilgrims from the Himalayan state. He said the Sikkim government is also looking forward to the construction of another guest house in Varanasi.

Pandey assured Tamang that he will apprise the matter to Adityanath for necessary patronage.

