Left Menu

Rain likely in south bengal districts over next 5 days: Met dept

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-05-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 21:30 IST
Rain likely in south bengal districts over next 5 days: Met dept
  • Country:
  • India

The Met department on Sunday predicted rain or thundershower over the next five days in south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, which along with several other areas had been experiencing nor'westers regularly in May, after a dry April.

The city experienced 23.8 mm rainfall in 24 hours till Sunday morning, the weatherman said.

Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 34.7 degree Celsius on Sunday, the Met department said.

Purulia recorded the maximum day temperature in the state at 39 degree Celsius, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
2
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022