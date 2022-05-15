Rain likely in south bengal districts over next 5 days: Met dept

The Met department on Sunday predicted rain or thundershower over the next five days in south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, which along with several other areas had been experiencing nor'westers regularly in May, after a dry April.

The city experienced 23.8 mm rainfall in 24 hours till Sunday morning, the weatherman said.

Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 34.7 degree Celsius on Sunday, the Met department said.

Purulia recorded the maximum day temperature in the state at 39 degree Celsius, it added.

