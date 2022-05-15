UP's Banda breaks 28-yr-old temp record; reels under 49 deg C

Uttar Pradesh reeled under intense heatwave with Banda district in Bundelkhand region recording the maximum day temperature of 49 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the highest in the state.

As per the India Meteorological Department data, this was the highest-ever temperature recorded in Banda in May. The previous maximum temperature in the district was 48.8 deg C on May 31, 1994.

In nearby Agra, the mercury touched the 47.7 degrees Celsius mark.

Jhansi district recorded 47.6 degrees C, Prayagraj 46.9 followed by Kanpur 46.1, Varanasi 46, Churk 45.6, Hamirpur, Fatehpur 45. 2 and Orai 45 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Lucknow, the state capital, was 41. 3 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department has warned of heat wave conditions at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh in the next 48 hours.

Rain and thunder showers are very likely over places in East Uttar Pradesh while the weather is most likely to remain dry in the western part of the state, the MeT department said.

