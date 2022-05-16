Left Menu

In-country Lebanese election turnout around 41%, interior minister says

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 16-05-2022 01:45 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 01:32 IST
In-country Lebanese election turnout around 41%, interior minister says
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In-country voter turnout in Lebanese parliamentary elections held on Sunday was 41%, with just a few polling stations still unaccounted for and no major changes expected, Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said in a news conference.

Final turnout figures, which include votes by the Lebanese diaspora, would subsequently be released by electoral authorities, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom
3
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Sanofi ordered to compensate French family for epilepsy drug side effects; Britain delays ban on promotion of high-sugar foods and more

Health News Roundup: Sanofi ordered to compensate French family for epilepsy...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022