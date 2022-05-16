In-country Lebanese election turnout around 41%, interior minister says

In-country voter turnout in Lebanese parliamentary elections held on Sunday was 41%, with just a few polling stations still unaccounted for and no major changes expected, Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said in a news conference.

Final turnout figures, which include votes by the Lebanese diaspora, would subsequently be released by electoral authorities, he said.

