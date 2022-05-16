President Kovind greets Sikkim people on statehood day
- Country:
- India
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted the people of Sikkim on its statehood day, and said that the state has set an example before rest of the country in organic farming and adopting the path of sustainable development.
Sikkim became the 22nd state of India on May 16, 1975.
“Greetings to the people of Sikkim on Statehood Day. Sikkim has set an example before rest of the country in organic farming and adopting the path of sustainable development. My best wishes to all the residents of Sikkim for continued growth and prosperity,” Kovind tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kovind
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Sikkim
- India
ALSO READ
President Kovind to attend 61st session of Bodo Sahitya Sabha in Assam's Tamulpur tomorrow
President Kovind greets citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr
Covid not completely over yet, be alert and follow govt's guidelines: Prez Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind, others extend Eid-ul-Fitr wishes
Ram Vilas Paswan's Delhi bungalow likely to be President Kovind's retirement home, repair work in full swing