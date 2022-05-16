Left Menu

Mercury dips slightly in MP, respite from heatwave likely soon: IMD

On Sunday, the severe heatwave was observed only in two places - Nowgaon and Khajuraho - in the state and it appears to be abating now, he said.Madhya Pradeshs capital Bhopal and Jabalpur on Sunday recorded the maximum temperature of 43.9 degree Celsius three degrees above normal, Indore 41.4 degrees Celsius one degree above normal and Gwalior 46.6 degrees Celsius five degrees above normal, he said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-05-2022 11:02 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 10:58 IST
Mercury dips slightly in MP, respite from heatwave likely soon: IMD
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of Madhya Pradesh are likely to get a respite from the severe hot weather this week as the temperature has started going down and the mercury is expected to dip further over the next few days, a MeT official said on Monday.

On Saturday, Nowgaon and Khajuraho in the Chhatarpur district sizzled at 48 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature at both the places slightly dipped to 47 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The mercury is expected to go down further from Tuesday. The temperature is likely to fall by two to four degrees Celsius in the next three days, PK Saha, senior meteorologist with the India Meteorological Department's Bhopal office, told PTI.

On the slight change in weather, he said a north-south trough was running from west Uttar Pradesh to south-west Madhya Pradesh which is clouding some parts of the state.

The ongoing heatwave may be in its last leg as the IMD has already announced that the southwest monsoon, considered the lifeline of India's agro-based economy, is likely to bring the first showers to Kerala by May 27, five days earlier than the normal onset date, he said.

The monsoon is likely to arrive in Madhya Pradesh by mid-June, the official said. On Sunday, the severe heatwave was observed only in two places - Nowgaon and Khajuraho - in the state and it appears to be abating now, he said.

Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal and Jabalpur Sunday recorded the maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees Celsius (three degrees above normal), Indore 41.4 degrees Celsius (one degree above normal), and Gwalior 46.6 degrees Celsius (five degrees above normal), he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022