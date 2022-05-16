Left Menu

Rain, thunderstorm likely in Himachal Pradesh for next three days

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 16-05-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 11:17 IST
Rain, thunderstorm likely in Himachal Pradesh for next three days
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thunderstorms and rain along with light hailstorms are expected to be seen in parts of Himachal Pradesh from Monday to Wednesday, bringing a respite from the prevailing heat spell.

Rain and snowfall is likely in higher altitude areas of the state, the Meteorological department said in Shimla on Monday.

Due to fresh Western Disturbance in mid-troposphere levels with its axis at 5.8 km above means sea level, light to moderate thunderstorm or rainfall is expected, it said.

Una was the hottest place in the state on Sunday with a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius followed by 41 degrees in Kangra, 40 degrees in Hamirpur, 39.2 degrees in Bilaspur, 39 degrees in Chamba, 37.7 degrees in Sundernagar, 37.5 degrees in Nahan and Bhunter, 37.2 degrees in Solan, 37 degrees in Dharamshala, 34.1 degrees in Palampur and 30.5 degrees Celsius in Shimla.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022