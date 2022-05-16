Left Menu

Norway's Hammerfest LNG plant extends its outage until May 23

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 16-05-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 12:44 IST
Hammerfest LNG plant Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Norway's Hammerfest LNG plant faces more delays before it can restart production following a fire in 2020, Norwegian gas system manager Gassco said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The plant, which is operated by Equinor, is now expected to resume output on May 23, the filing showed, six days later than the previous goal of restarting on May 17.

