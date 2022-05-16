Left Menu

2 friends drown in Narmada backwaters in MP

PTI | Khandwa | Updated: 16-05-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 15:42 IST
Two friends drowned while swimming in the Narmada river backwaters in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, police said on Monday.

On Sunday evening, they went with their families to Sant Singaji Samadhi Sthal, which is located in the river backwaters and is secured by walls on all sides, they said.

The two friends Abhishek Kushwaha (23) and Vikas Phoolmali (25) decided to swim and ventured into the deep waters where they got trapped and drowned, Beed police post-in-charge Ramprasad Yadav said.

Their family members raised an alarm following which police rushed to the spot, located some 40 km from the district headquarters. The relatives with the police's help later traced the duo and pulled them out, he said. The two were taken to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. The bodies were handed over to the relatives after the postmortem, he said. A case was registered in connection with the incident, he added.

