16-05-2022
Fire at under-construction building in Mumbai; no casualty
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in an under-construction building in south Mumbai on Monday afternoon, a civic official said.

There was no report of any casualty, he said.

The blaze erupted around 1 pm on the ground floor of the building being constructed opposite the Esplanade House in Kala Ghoda area here, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

After the traffic control room alerted the fire brigade, four fire engines were rushed to the spot, he said.

The civic and police officials also reached the spot. ''No one was injured in the blaze,'' the official said, adding that fire fighting is still on.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, he said.

