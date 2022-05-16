Fire at under-construction building in Mumbai; no casualty
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out in an under-construction building in south Mumbai on Monday afternoon, a civic official said.
There was no report of any casualty, he said.
The blaze erupted around 1 pm on the ground floor of the building being constructed opposite the Esplanade House in Kala Ghoda area here, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
After the traffic control room alerted the fire brigade, four fire engines were rushed to the spot, he said.
The civic and police officials also reached the spot. ''No one was injured in the blaze,'' the official said, adding that fire fighting is still on.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Kala Ghoda
- Esplanade House
- Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
ALSO READ
IPL 2022: MI's Ishan Kishan wants Mumbai to 'stand together as team' for next match
Cricket-Mumbai break duck in IPL, Rohit admits combination woes
People not following traffic rules despite warning: Mumbai police commissioner
Mumbai-Durgapur SpiceJet flight encounters severe turbulence, few passengers injured
Connect with future hospitality passion, enrol at NMIMS School of Hospitality Management, Navi Mumbai