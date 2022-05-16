Public invited to nominate members of air quality panel

Members of the public have been invited to nominate suitable persons to serve on a panel for matters related to air quality.

This comes after the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy, initiated a process to appoint an expert panel in terms of Section 3 of the National Environment Management Act that will advise her on appeals related to air quality matters presently being considered.

"The Minister is presently dealing with 10 appeals against the various decisions by the Department's National Air Quality Officer (NAQO) in relation to the requests for the suspension and postponement of compliance with the Minimum Emission Standards (MES) and the issuing of a provisional atmospheric emission licences (PAEL)," the department said on Friday.

While some of the appeals were granted, others were refused.

"The Minister had originally asked the Presidential Climate Commission to assist her in this regard. However, the Commission has indicated that their current workload and limited capacity, will not allow them to satisfactorily fulfil this assignment," the department said.

The panel will assist in ensuring that all issues arising from the appeals can be addressed in a meaningful and resolute manner.

The panel will consist of a maximum of six experts appointed by the Minister, with qualifications in, and an extensive knowledge with respect to, air quality, human health, economics, engineering, energy and environmental management.

The Terms of Reference (ToRs) which have been developed, provide amongst others, a detailed background, objectives and functions of the Forum, work plan, timeframes, composition, deliverables and funding arrangements.

Members of the public are invited to nominate suitable persons to serve on the panel by 26 May 2022.

The nominations must include the following:

Curriculum vitae of the nominee with personal details, including race, gender, disability, postal and residential addresses and contact number of the nominee;

Certified copies of both academic qualifications and identity document;

Experience of the nominee which would stand him or her in good stead with reference to the functions of Consultative and Advisory Forum as set out in the Terms of Referrence; and

Acceptance letter from the nominee.

The Minister will appoint the chairperson of the forum.

Written nominations must be submitted to any of the following addresses:

By post to: The Director-General

Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment

Attention: Dr Vincent Gololo

Private Bag X447

PRETORIA

0001

By hand: Ground Floor (Reception), Environmental House, 473 Steve Biko Road, Arcadia, Pretoria

By email to: vgololo@dffe.gov.za

To access the Government Notice and Terms of Reference, click on:

https://www.dffe.gov.za/sites/default/files/gazetted_notices/nema_noticeofintention_emissionstandards_g47355gon2076.pdf

For any enquiries in connection with the Notice, contact Dr Vincent Gololo through email: vgololo@dffe.gov.za

Written nominations received after the closing date may be disregarded.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)