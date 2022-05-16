Fire in shelters for workers near Parliament House; No casualties
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out on Monday in three temporary shelters for workers near Parliament House in central Delhi, officials said.
The fire department said that the information regarding the blaze in the high-security area was received at 4.16 PM, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported.
Mattresses and household items were destroyed in the fire which was brought under control by 4.55 pm, they said.
Construction work under the Central Vista redevelopment project is on to build new Parliament, central government offices, and other buildings in Delhi's Lutyens zone.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NIT RT
- Parliament
- Parliament House
- Delhi
- Central Vista
ALSO READ
Calls for radical action after UK MP quits for watching porn in Parliament
Parliamentary Committee visits Gir National Park, Rajya Sabha MP left amused by culture of 'Maldharis'
Swiss parliament gets climate lecture after father's hunger strike
Lankan govt's priority should be seeking financial aid from India & China, not securing majority in Parliament: ex-PM Wickremesinghe
Swiss parliament gets climate lecture after father's hunger strike