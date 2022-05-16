Marginal drop in maximum temperatures in Haryana, Punjab; heat wave persists

Maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab dropped marginally on Monday, even as they remained well above normal.

In Haryana's Gurugram, the mercury came down to 44.7 degrees Celsius from 48.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to the meteorological department.

Hisar recorded a high of 42.8 degrees Celsius, down from 47.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Sirsa's maximum temperature dropped to 41.8 degrees Celsius from 47.2 degrees Celsius a day ago.

Rohtak recorded a maximum temperature of 43.3 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 42.7 degrees Celsius, Ambala 41.7 degrees Celsius and Kurukshetra 41.7 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 42.6 degrees Celsius, down four notches from Sunday.

The mercury settled at 41.7 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana, 42.1 degrees Celsius in Patiala, 41.8 degrees Celsius in Jalandhar and 41.4 degrees Celsius in Mohali.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 41 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)