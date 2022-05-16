Left Menu

Slight drop in mercury in most parts of Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-05-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 20:16 IST
Slight drop in mercury in most parts of Rajasthan
Most cities in Rajasthan got some respite from sweltering heatwave conditions on Monday as maximum temperatures dropped by two to five degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

Dholpur was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 46.1 degrees Celsius.

The mercury settled at a high of 44.2 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 44 degrees Celsius in Churu, 43.9 degrees Celsius each in Karauli and Pilani, 43.5 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 43.4 degrees Celsius each in Kota and Phalodi, and 43 degrees Celsius each in Chittorgarh and Barmer.

The maximum temperature in other major cities was recorded between 42.6 degrees Celsius and 39.6 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has predicted dust storms in Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Churu districts during the next 24 hours.

