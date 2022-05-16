Left Menu

Culture Min inaugurates Kanheri Caves on the occasion of Buddha Purnima

Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy Monday inaugurated public amenities at the Kanheri Caves on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, according to an official statement. The minister was in Mumbai on a two-day visit between May 15 and 16, and inaugurated several public amenities at the caves.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 20:20 IST
Culture Min inaugurates Kanheri Caves on the occasion of Buddha Purnima
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy Monday inaugurated public amenities at the Kanheri Caves on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, according to an official statement. The minister was in Mumbai on a two-day visit between May 15 and 16, and inaugurated several public amenities at the caves. The Kanheri Caves comprise more than 110 different rock-cut monolithic excavations and is one of the largest single excavations in the country. ''Kanheri caves are part of our ancient heritage as they provide evidence of evolution and our past. It is a privilege to inaugurate the works that have been carried out on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Buddha's message is relevant even today in addressing challenges such as conflict and climate change. ''If we look at the architectural and engineering marvel of heritage sites like Kanheri caves or the Ajanta Ellora caves it signifies the knowledge about art, engineering, management construction, patience and perseverance that people had back then. Many such monuments back then took more than 100 years to be built. Such caves and monuments are difficult to build even now, in 21st century, with so much of technological and engineering expertise,'' Reddy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022