Rain brings relief to scorched western Odisha

Ten towns recorded a maximum temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius, while the humidity was above 80 per cent at many places, according to the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.Kotpad in Koraput district received 79 mm of rainfall between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-05-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 20:50 IST
Rain brings relief to scorched western Odisha
The parched western part of Odisha got some respite from sweltering heat on Monday as heavy to moderate rain lashed parts of the region overnight, the Met office said.

Ten towns recorded a maximum temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius, while the humidity was above 80 per cent at many places, according to the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

Kotpad in Koraput district received 79 mm of rainfall between Sunday evening and Monday morning. There was moderate downpour at several areas in Sambalpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal and Boudh, the department said.

Bolangir recorded 42.8 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, followed by 42.5 degrees Celsius in Subarnapur and Boudh. The mercury in the state capital Bhubaneswar settled at 35.8 degrees Celsius, while it was 35.6 in Cuttack, it said.

The Met office said that rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and dusty wind is likely in Odisha over the next three-four days due to strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeast and eastern India.

