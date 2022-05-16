Marsh half-century takes DC to 159 for 7 vs PBKS
- Country:
- India
Mitchell Marsh struck a fine half-century to take Delhi Capitals to 159 for 7 after a sudden middle-order collapse against Punjab Kings in an IPL match here on Monday.
Marsh scored 63 off 48 balls with four fours and three sixes while Sarfaraz Khan (32 off 16 balls) also made useful contribution.
For Punjab Kings, Liam Livingstone bowled both off-breaks and leg-breaks to pick up 3 for 27 in 4 overs. Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 159 for 7 in 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 63, Sarfaraz Khan 32; Liam Livingstone 3/27, Arshdeep Singh 3/37).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IPL 2022: Kuldeep Yadav is thriving in Delhi Capitals' positive environment, reckons Ricky Ponting
Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by six runs in IPL.
Delhi Capitals score 207/3 against SRH
Delhi Capitals beat SRH by 21 runs
Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs in Indian Premier League.