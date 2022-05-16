Left Menu

Marsh half-century takes DC to 159 for 7 vs PBKS

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 16-05-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 21:19 IST
Mitchell Marsh struck a fine half-century to take Delhi Capitals to 159 for 7 after a sudden middle-order collapse against Punjab Kings in an IPL match here on Monday.

Marsh scored 63 off 48 balls with four fours and three sixes while Sarfaraz Khan (32 off 16 balls) also made useful contribution.

For Punjab Kings, Liam Livingstone bowled both off-breaks and leg-breaks to pick up 3 for 27 in 4 overs. Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 159 for 7 in 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 63, Sarfaraz Khan 32; Liam Livingstone 3/27, Arshdeep Singh 3/37).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

