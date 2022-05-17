Fire breaks out in DTC bus in Delhi

A fire broke out in a DTC cluster bus in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area on Tuesday morning, officials said. According to fire department officials, information about the blaze was received at 8.45 am after which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The flames were brought under control and the fire tenders returned to the station at 10.20 am, the said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)