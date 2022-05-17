Left Menu

Fire breaks out in DTC bus in Delhi

A fire broke out in a DTC cluster bus in southeast Delhis Govindpuri area on Tuesday morning, officials said. According to fire department officials, information about the blaze was received at 8.45 am after which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 13:47 IST
Fire breaks out in DTC bus in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a DTC cluster bus in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area on Tuesday morning, officials said. According to fire department officials, information about the blaze was received at 8.45 am after which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The flames were brought under control and the fire tenders returned to the station at 10.20 am, the said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022