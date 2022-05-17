Left Menu

Ukraine working on 'further stages' of Azovstal evacuation - deputy PM

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-05-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 14:40 IST
Iryna Vereshchuk Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ukraine is working on "further stages" of the evacuation of fighters defending the Azovstal steel plant in the southern city of Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Tuesday. She gave no other details in a post on the Telegram messaging app but wrote: "God willing, everything will be fine."

On Monday, more than 50 wounded troops were taken from Azovstal to a hospital in the Russian-controlled town of Novoazovsk, and more than 210 others were taken to the town of Olenivka in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatists.

