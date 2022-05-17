Left Menu

Orthopaedic surgeons offer Gaza's injured animals a new lifeline

Two Gaza orthopaedic surgeons, having treated thousands of people with broken limbs since 2019, are now applying their skills to saving animals in a community where veterinary services focus on more basic interventions. Many of brothers Mohammad and Youssef Al-Khaldi's human patients have been victims of Israeli army gunfire at border protests, they say.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 15:31 IST
Orthopaedic surgeons offer Gaza's injured animals a new lifeline
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two Gaza orthopedic surgeons, having treated thousands of people with broken limbs since 2019, are now applying their skills to saving animals in a community where veterinary services focus on more basic interventions.

Many of brothers Mohammad and Youssef Al-Khaldi's human patients have been victims of Israeli army gunfire at border protests, they say. Their new charges, which they are treating in addition to people following a surge in inquiries from the owners of pets and livestock, generally came by their injuries in more prosaic circumstances. But for animals, they can often prove fatal.

"I turned to this out of compassion," said Mohammad, noting that around 80% of animals with untreated fractures die after he and Youssef tended to a sheep's broken leg at their clinic in southern Rafah. They have also mended bones on cats, dogs, and even birds - including falcons - and usually, invite a veterinarian to oversee the final stage of setting or prosthetic fitting.

Among recent satisfied customers was 28-year-old Anan Al-Bayoumi, whose cat received a cast for a broken paw. "I raise animals and (up to now).. there had been no institutions to do the casts," he said. "(But the brothers) ... made it easy for us and they treated the cat."

Due to poverty and the difficulty in importing goods across the Israeli- and Egyptian-controlled borders, the brothers often have to improvise casts or prosthetics for their animal patients from polyethylene and similar compounds. "The (normal) materials are not currently available, so we use alternatives. It's hard to tell someone a cast would cost $100. The casts we make cost 10 shekels or $3, and most of the time the service is free," Mohammad said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022