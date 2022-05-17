2 men drown in canal in UP's Saharanpur

Two men drowned at the Yamuna canal here where they had gone to take a bath, police said on Tuesday.

Yuvraj (20) and Devesh (21), both friends, had gone to take a bath with another person late on Monday evening but accidentally went to the deeper side of the canal, Superintendent of Police (Dehat) Suraj Rai said. The locals rushed to the spot and managed to save the third person but Yuvraj and Devesh were washed away in the strong current, police said.

The police fished out the bodies with the help of divers, officials added.

