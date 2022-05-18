Situation in Northern Ireland is of grave concern - UK's Truss
The Belfast Good Friday Agreement was a huge step change for Northern Ireland in a positive direction. We're now seeing that undermined by the fact that the Northern Ireland protocol isn't working," she told Sky News.
Reuters | London | Updated: 18-05-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 11:55 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's foreign minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday that the situation in Northern Ireland was of grave concern, adding that the current trade arrangements weren't working and changes were needed.
"The situation in Northern Ireland is of grave concern. The Belfast Good Friday Agreement was a huge step change for Northern Ireland in a positive direction. We're now seeing that undermined by the fact that the Northern Ireland protocol isn't working," she told Sky News.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sinn Fein opens huge lead in Northern Ireland voting
Sinn Fein on course for historic Northern Ireland election win
Sinn Fein says election win ushers in new era for Northern Ireland
Sinn Fein on course for 'seismic' Northern Ireland election win
Northern Ireland poised for watershed election result as counting begins