Patnaik inaugurates revamped temple in Ganjam

Devotees in Odisha's Ganjam district soaked in religious fervour on Wednesday as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the revamped Maa Taratarini Temple here atop Kumari Hill, and prayed for the ''wellbeing of one and all''.

Patnaik, who hails from Ganjam district, also took part in the consecration rituals at the temple, situated on the banks of river Rushikulya, as its chief patron.

Dedicating to people the newly built infrastructure at the temple complex, which incurred an expense of Rs 115 crore, Patnaik said the amenities provided, such as a dining place, a discourse hall and street lamps, would prove to be ''highly beneficial'' to the tourists and devotees He expressed his gratitude to the workers, artisans and masons for their contributions.

The CM felicitated sculptor Narayan Tripathi on the occasion.

''I offered prayers to Maa Taratarini, sought her blessings for the welfare of Ganjam people. Whenever I visit this temple, I find peace,'' he said as thousands of people from every nook and corner of Ganjam and nearby districts thronged the shrine to witness the rituals being performed on the last day of the consecration ceremony.

Servitors from Jagannath temple in Puri, Lingaraj shrine in Bhubaneswar, Samaleswari temple in Sambalpur were among those who performed the rituals.

Odisha Assembly Speaker SN Patro and state minister BK Arukh also addressed people at the event. Maa Taratarini Temple, considered one of the most revered Shakti Peethas and Tantra Peethas, is a major pilgrimage centre for Hindus.

