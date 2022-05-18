Left Menu

5 German soccer fans detained in Spain following clashes

PTI | Seville | Updated: 18-05-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 16:43 IST
5 German soccer fans detained in Spain following clashes
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

Five German soccer fans have been detained following clashes ahead of the Europa League final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers, Spanish authorities said Wednesday.

Spanish police said the Frankfurt fans were taken into custody after fighting with Scottish supporters and officers at about midnight in the center of the city.

Police said the Frankfurt supporters threw bricks and tables from bars and fired flares at Rangers fans and at police officers.

There were no reports of significant injuries.

More than 5,000 security personnel are on alert in the southern Spanish city as authorities expected up to 150,000 fans to arrive for Wednesday's match in Europe's second-tier club competition. Most were without tickets for the final.

Frankfurt fans had already caused problems in the city ahead of the team's game against Seville club Real Betis in the round of 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022