Left Menu

Target profit halves as rising costs hit margins, shares slide 24%

"These (costs) continue to grow almost on a daily basis and there is no sign right now...that it is going to abate over time." Rising fuel and freight expenses will add nearly $1 billion more than originally expected in annual expenses, Target said, as pandemic disruptions to shipping channels and the crisis in Ukraine keep costs for companies elevated.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 18:00 IST
Target profit halves as rising costs hit margins, shares slide 24%
Target Corp Image Credit: Wikipedia

Target Corp's quarterly profit halved and it warned of a bigger margin hit on Wednesday due to rising fuel and freight costs, in a clear sign there would be no immediate relief for U.S. retailers from surging inflation. Shares tumbled 24% following the bleak results that came a day after larger rival Walmart Inc cut its annual profit view and its shares logged their worst day since 1987, though both retailers clocked better-than-expected quarterly sales.

"We were less profitable than we expected to be or intend to be over time," Target Chief Executive Brian Cornell said. "These (costs) continue to grow almost on a daily basis and there is no sign right now...that it is going to abate over time."

Rising fuel and freight expenses will add nearly $1 billion more than originally expected in annual expenses, Target said, as pandemic disruptions to shipping channels and the crisis in Ukraine keep costs for companies elevated. Target's quarterly gross margin dipped to 25.7% from 30%, also due to excess inventory resulting in higher discounts. Demand for costlier items such as televisions and kitchen appliances was also waning, the company said.

"Target's print looks remarkably similar to Walmart's ... But this is accompanied by much worse margins due to the now all too common refrain of higher supply-chain costs, which are not yet being fully passed through to consumers," D.A. Davidson analyst Michael Baker said. "This dynamic, which is likely to persist, make it painful to own (shares of) retailers in the current environment."

The company predicted annual operating margins to be around 6% compared to a prior forecast of 8% or higher. Its first-quarter net profit fell to $1.01 billion. Its adjusted profit of $2.19 per share missed expectations of $3.92. Still, revenue rose 4% to $25.17 billion, helped by its strategy to undercut peers by keeping a large section of its products affordable even at the cost of some short-term profitability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
3
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022