Equitable development being carried out in Haryana: Khattar

PTI | Sirsa | Updated: 18-05-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 19:15 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said his government is carrying out equitable development in the state.

Khattar was speaking after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of 38 projects costing Rs 368 crore in Sirsa district.

Development work is being done in the state without any discrimination. The state is continuously moving forward on the path of development, he said.

The government has launched Gram Darshan and Nagar Darshan portals on which people can ask authorities to carry out development work in their areas, he said, adding all feasible projects will be implemented on priority.

While interacting with the media, Khattar said the construction of a medical college in Sirsa will begin soon.

He informed that the land has been given to the concerned department for the construction of the college, which will be built at a cost of Rs 988 crore.

In the last seven-and-a-half-years, development work is being done equally in the entire state without any discrimination, he said.

''The government has launched Gram Darshan and Nagar Darshan portals on which, for the last three months, citizens have been sending demands for development work related to their areas,'' he said.

''Whatever work is feasible, will be completed on priority basis. There is no shortage of funds with the government,'' he added.

The chief minister said under the Antyodaya Utthan Yojana, a scheme aimed to uplift low-income families, fairs were organised across the state and 2.5 lakh eligible families were invited.

He said the aim of the government is to raise the standard of living of one lakh poor families by providing them financial assistance through various means.

In response to a question regarding drug addiction in the district, the chief minister said the government is serious about the problem and an anti-narcotics cell has been set up by the government.

The cooperation of social organisations is also being sought in this regard, Khattar said.

A campaign will be run by the anti-narcotics bureau in the next three months across the state, under which committees will be formed at the district, sub-division and village-level and people will be made aware, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

