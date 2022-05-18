Blue Origin delays Friday launch of fifth human spaceflight 'NS-21'

Blue Origin has delayed the launch of its fifth human spaceflight, NS-21, the company announced today. The mission was originally scheduled to lift off on Friday, May 20.

"During our final vehicle check-outs, we observed one of New Shepard's back-up systems was not meeting our expectations for performance. In an abundance of caution, we will be delaying the NS-21 launch originally scheduled for Friday," the company said in a post on Wednesday.

Blue Origin's NS-21 mission will fly six customer astronauts including the first Mexican-born woman to visit space. The crew includes investor and NS-19 Astronaut Evan Dick, electrical engineer and former NASA test lead Katya Echazarreta, business jet pilot and Action Aviation Chairman Hamish Harding, civil production engineer Victor Correa Hespanha, adventurer and Dream Variation Ventures co-founder Jaison Robinson and explorer and co-founder of private equity firm Insight Equity Victor Vescovo.

The company completed its fourth human spaceflight, NS-20, in March 2022. The NS-21 mission will be the fifth human flight for the company's New Shepard program and the 21st in its history.