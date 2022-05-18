Hot weather conditions continue in Haryana, Pb., Gurugram sizzles at 44.7 deg C

Hot weather conditions continued unabated in Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday, with maximum temperatures hovering above normal limits at most places.

Gurugram in Haryana recorded a high of 44.7 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

Among other places in Haryana, Hisar saw a high of 43.2 degrees, Sirsa 43.8 degrees, Rohtak 41.9 degrees and Bhiwani experienced a high of 43.6 degrees Celsius.

However, Ambala and Karnal got respite for the second consecutive day from sweltering heat with maximum temperatures of 38.9 degrees and 38.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 40.3 degrees.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, Bathinda sizzled at 44 degrees while Amritsar recorded a high of 41.2 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana and Patiala registered respective maximum temperatures of 42.1 degrees and 40.2 degrees Celsius.

