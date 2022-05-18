Left Menu

One killed, four injured after under-construction house collapses in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-05-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 20:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A contractor died and four other people were killed on Wednesday after an under-construction house collapsed in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said.

The incident took place in Mawa village falling under Maulasar police station area, they said.

The house collapsed when labourers were constructing the second floor above the old house, burying five people, the police said.

A contractor, Ravi (25), died while four other people were injured. They were admitted to a government hospital for treatment, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

