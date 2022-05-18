Left Menu

Heat spell likely in Odisha from next week

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-05-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 20:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A spell of intense heat may grip Odisha again from next week as the mercury is set to surge by several notches, the Met office said on Wednesday.

The state is likely to witness rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds for the next three days due to strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal and an east-west trough.

After this, the temperature will rise from the next week, the weatherman said.

Odisha witnessed heat wave conditions before cyclonic storm Asani brought rain giving a much-needed relief to people around a week ago.

The mercury fell by around 2-4 degrees in some places, while the humidity was over 75 per cent in many areas, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Nine towns recorded a maximum temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius while several districts, including Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj and Koraput experienced heavy to moderate rainfall. it said.

In western Odisha, Boudh recorded 42.5 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, followed by 41.2 in Deogarh and Jharsuguda. The mercury in the capital Bhubaneswar settled at 36 degrees Celsius, while it was 36.2 in Cuttack, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

